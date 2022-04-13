UrduPoint.com

NY Lieutenant Governor, Charged In Alleged Bribery Scheme, Resigns

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 08:50 AM

NY lieutenant governor, charged in alleged bribery scheme, resigns

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :New York State's second-in-command resigned Tuesday after surrendering to a Federal corruption indictment over a scheme to funnel fraudulent donations to a prior campaign.

The five-count charge sheet said Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin took part in a scheme to obtain contributions from an unnamed Harlem real estate investor in exchange for a $50,000 state grant for a non-profit organization controlled by the investor.

Benjamin, a state senator at the time, was running in what would ultimately be an unsuccessful 2021 bid to become New York City's comptroller.

"In so doing, Benjamin abused his authority as a New York State senator, engaging in a bribery scheme using public funds for his own corrupt purposes," prosecutors said in the indictment.

The Harlem developer was arrested in November.

The indictment accuses Benjamin of telling "a series of lies and deceptions to cover up the scheme," falsifying campaign donation forms and giving misleading information to New York City authorities as part of a background check to become lieutenant governor.

He is accused of bribery and honest services wire fraud and related conspiracy charges, as well as two counts of falsification of records.

Benjamin, 45, is the deputy to Kathy Hochul, who was elevated to the state's governorship last year after Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Hochul is not suspected of having known about the allegations involving Benjamin, whom she appointed soon after taking office.

"I have accepted Brian Benjamin's resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor," Hochul said in a statement Tuesday evening.

"New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them."The lieutenant governor is expected to appear in court in Lower Manhattan later Tuesday.

The New York State Democratic Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Topics

Corruption Governor Exchange Manhattan New York November From Government Court

Recent Stories

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian ..

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian Regions Over Ukraine - Russia ..

8 hours ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk in Ukraine

8 hours ago
 Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers ..

Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers - US Defense Intelligence Agen ..

8 hours ago
 Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelensk ..

Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelenskyy's Telegram Channel

8 hours ago
 US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Join ..

US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO: Addition Will Bring ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding ..

Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding bilateral ties

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.