NYC youth group to host event celebrating World Tai Chi and Qigong Day

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) --:A Tai Chi youth group will host a free event next week to celebrate the World Tai Chi and Qigong Day in New York City, the United States.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

on Saturday, April 29, at Mineral Springs in the city's Central Park.

Participants of all ages are invited to attend, and will have the opportunity to follow Tai Chi workshops led by two-time world champion master Sitan Chen, and students from the Sitan Tai Chi and Martial Arts school.