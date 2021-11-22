NYCFC advance in MLS Cup, down Atlanta 2-0

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :New York City FC punched their ticket to the MLS Cup Eastern Conference semi-finals on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium.

Argentinian striker Valentin Castellanos, who led MLS with 19 regular-season goals, put New York ahead in the 49th minute and Alexander Callens struck in the 53rd to seal the victory.

Atlanta had the better of possession in the first half, but as both teams stepped up the intensity each created scoring chances shortly before the interval only to come up empty.

New York finally broke through on a shot by Castellanos, who was unmarked at the back post on a corner kick and volleyed a shot that hit the pitch and bounced over Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan.

Callens double the score with a header and New York advanced to face Eastern Conference top seeds New England in the conference semi-finals on November 30.

The Revolution, who won their first Supporters' Shield as the team topping the regular-season table, enjoyed a first-round bye.

In Western Conference action later Sunday, the Portland Timbers hosted Minnesota United with the winners booking a conference semi-final clash with the top-seeded Colorado Rapids.

The league will see a new MLS Cup champion crowned this season after 2020 champions Columbus failed to make the playoffs.