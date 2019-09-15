NYCFC stretch unbeaten streak with 2-1 MLS win over San Jose

Los Angeles, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Two goals in the space of three minutes lifted New York City FC to a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, strengthening their hold on first place in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference.

Keaton Parks scored his first MLS goal in the 40th minute and Romanian Alexandru Mitrita added his ninth in the 43rd as New York erased an early deficit and extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Chris Wondolowski had scored his MLS record-extending 158th career goal -- and 14th of the season -- in the 20th minute.

But the Quakes slumped to their fifth defeat in their last seven games.

New York, meanwhile, stretched their lead atop the east to five points over the Philadelphia Union, who played to a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC, owners of the best record in the league.

Forward Kacper Przybylko put the Union ahead in the third minute but LAFC's Most Valuable Player candidate Carlos Vela grabbed the equalizer in his return from injury.

In San Jose, New York were pressing when Parks pulled them level.

His pass into the box found Gary Mackay-Steven whose shot was pushed out by Earthquakes keeper Daniel Vega.

Parks was there to fire home an equalizer.

"It feels really good to be able to contribute, to score my first goal and get the win today," said Parks, adding he'd taken plenty of flak from teammates about his failure to score to date.

"I missed a lot of chances, but it feels really good now and they can't talk trash anymore." Reigning MLS Cup champions Atlanta United clinched a playoff berth despite falling 3-1 at home to Columbus Crew, who had goals from Gyasi Zardez and Luis Diaz before benefitting from an own-goal off a botched clearance attempt in the 85th minute by Atlanta's Miles Robinson.

Josef Martinez scored Atlanta's only goal in the 19th minute, extending his MLS-record scoring streak to 14 consecutive matches.

Montreal's 1-0 loss to Cincinnati -- who went ahead in the first minute through Allan Cruz -- later assured Atlanta of a playoff spot, although they fell nine points behind NYCFC in the race for the East.