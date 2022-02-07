UrduPoint.com

NY's Queens Borough Offers A World Of Flavors, Even Amid Pandemic

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 09:30 AM

NY's Queens borough offers a world of flavors, even amid pandemic

New York, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Across ethnically rich New York, you can easily dine on food from 100-plus countries. Or you can just go to the borough of Queens, where an incredibly diverse food scene is thriving even in these pandemic days.

Located across the East River from Manhattan, Queens has benefited from steady immigration that has built up a fabulously varied culinary stage.

"Of the five boroughs, Queens is the one with the most diverse population... with over 100 ethnicities, by my count," said Robert Sietsema, a food writer for Eater.com.

He said nobody knows the exact number of communities, as immigrants keep coming in.

"Tibetans and Nepalese have recently arrived in Jackson Heights, for example," he said, referring to one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of this borough of nearly 2.5 million people.

Indeed, a journey through Queens is an exotic feast of flavors, aromas and textures, its offerings expanding even as the pandemic has hit New York hard.

And the situation is fluid in this most dynamic of cities as neighborhoods and their culinary offerings constantly evolve.

The visitor to Queens will find everything from Colombian arepas to Greek moussaka, hummus from Lebanon, and Brazilian feijoada, a hearty stew of black beans, beef and pork.

>