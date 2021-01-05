NYSE scraps plan to delist China telecom firms

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The New York Stock Exchange abandoned plans to delist three state-owned Chinese telecom companies on Monday, reversing a decision that further dented already strained relations between the world's two superpowers.

"NYSE Regulation no longer intends to move forward with the delisting action," the stock exchange said in a statement, adding the decision came after "further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities".