NYSE Scraps Plan To Delist China Telecom Firms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

NYSE scraps plan to delist China telecom firms

New York, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The New York Stock Exchange abandoned plans to delist three state-owned Chinese telecom companies on Monday, reversing a decision that further dented already strained relations between the world's two superpowers.

"NYSE Regulation no longer intends to move forward with the delisting action," the stock exchange said in a statement, adding the decision came after "further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities".

