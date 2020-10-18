NYT editorial board calls Trump 'greatest threat to American democracy since World War II'

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The New York Times editorial board has called President Donald Trump's reelection prospects the greatest threat to American democracy since World War II. The unusually strong editorial, which appeared Saturday, is accompanied by several other critical opinion articles dealing with Trump's foreign policy, economy and race relations.

(Trump and the New York Times have had a tumultuous relationship since he decided to run for president. The president consistently blasts the newspaper as the “failing New York Times and has repeatedly condemned articles written by journalists in the newspaper as fake news.

Today's NYT editorial said, "Mr. Trump's ruinous tenure already has gravely damaged the United States at home and around the world. He has abused the power of his office and denied the legitimacy of his political opponents, shattering the norms that have bound the nation together for generations.

He has subsumed the public interest to the profitability of his business and political interests.

He has shown a breathtaking disregard for the lives and liberties of Americans. He is a man unworthy of the office he holds.

It said the editorial board does not lightly indict a duly elected president and listed several of the outlet's biting critiques of his nearly four years in office.

Nov. 3 (the day presidential elections are scheduled to take place) can be a turning point. This is an election about the country's future, and what path its citizens wish to choose, the board wrote.

The resilience of American democracy has been sorely tested by Mr.Trump's first term. Four more years would be worse.

The enormity and variety of Mr.Trump's misdeeds can feel overwhelming. Repetition has dulled the sense of outrage, and the accumulation of new outrages leaves little time to dwell on the particulars, the board said, adding that U.S. voters must recover that sense of outrage.

The board said that Trump stands without any real rivals as the worst American president in modern history.