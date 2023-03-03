UrduPoint.com

NZ-made COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Offers Full Protection In Preclinical Study

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 11:50 AM

WELLINGTON,March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The New Zealand-made COVID-19 vaccine "Kiwi Vax" has proved to be a promising booster vaccine candidate in a preclinical study.

The study has shown that its unique formulation induces a safe and highly effective immune response to SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, according to Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand (VAANZ) on Friday.

Kiwi Vax, developed by VAANZ as part of the government's COVID-19 vaccine strategy, is highly immunogenic, robustly expressed, and has a strong stability profile, said the study published in iScience.

The vaccine was independently tested at the National Institutes of Health in the United States and the University of Melbourne.

"COVID will be with us for many more years to come, so having safe and effective booster options, particularly for vulnerable populations, will help keep more people safe from the virus," said Kjesten Wiig of the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, also executive director of VAANZ.

