UrduPoint.com

NZ Says No Plan To Prosecute British DJ Over Covid Breach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 11:30 AM

NZ says no plan to prosecute British DJ over Covid breach

Wellington, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand's government said Monday it would not ask for British DJ Dimension to be prosecuted for breaking Covid isolation rules and creating an Omicron infection scare.

The electronic music artist, real name Robert Etheridge, said he had misunderstood the rules when he mixed with people before getting a final negative test result.

"The Ministry of Health does not plan to refer this case to the police at this stage," the ministry said in a statement.

"The ministry needs to balance the deterrence effect from any potential prosecution with enabling an environment that does not discourage future cases from assisting with the public health response to COVID-19," it said.

Etheridge said Thursday he was "devastated" to discover that he had tested positive for Omicron after emerging from 10 days of isolation including three days at his residence.

The DJ reportedly failed to wait for a negative result from his last test taken on day nine of isolation, as required, before going out into the community.

He had landed in New Zealand on December 16.

"To my shock and enormous concern, I unexpectedly received a positive test on day twelve, two days after my isolation period had ended," he said on his Instagram page.

Etheridge said he had received "many comments of hate and abuse" following media reports of the incident.

"I want to reiterate my apologies to those who I have inadvertently put at risk as a result of my misunderstandings." There have been no reported Omicron cases related to Etheridge's outing, according to New Zealand media reports.

Etheridge withdrew from a planned appearance at a three-day music festival, Rhythm and Alps, which was held from December 29-31 on New Zealand's South Island.

New Zealand, which has strict quarantine rules for international arrivals, reported Monday 137 new Covid infections for a total of 13,883 since the pandemic began, with the death toll unchanged at 51.

Related Topics

Police Music December Media From Government Instagram New Zealand

Recent Stories

Lionel Mess, three other PSG players test positive ..

Lionel Mess, three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19

8 minutes ago
 Muhammad Hafeez decides to take retirement from in ..

Muhammad Hafeez decides to take retirement from international cricket

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd January 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.