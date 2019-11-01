OAS begins audit of disputed Bolivia election results

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :A technical mission from the Organization of American States (OAS) began on Thursday its audit of the disputed Bolivian presidential election that delivered Evo Morales a fourth term but sparked deadly riots.

Announcing the news alongside OAS mission chief Arturo Espinoza, Bolivia's foreign minister Diego Pary said the audit was expected "to last two weeks."Morales narrowly claimed the 10-point gap needed to win the October 20 election outright but only after a sudden and unexplained shift in the vote count in his favor, which has been denounced by the opposition as a "fraud."