OAS calls for 'peace and respect for rule of law' in Bolivia

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Organization of American States (OAS) on Monday called for "peace and respect for the rule of law" in Bolivia following President Evo Morales's shock resignation amid protests after a disputed election.

The Washington-based institution called in a statement for "an urgent meeting" of Bolivia's Congress "to name new electoral authorities to guarantee a new electoral process," and also called for investigations into "crimes related to the electoral process" held on October 20.