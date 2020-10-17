UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obama To Campaign For Biden In Battleground Pennsylvania Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

Obama to campaign for Biden in battleground Pennsylvania next week

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Former US president Barack Obama will make his first appearance on the campaign trail for his former vice president Joe Biden next week, the Biden campaign announced on Friday.

Obama will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday to campaign on behalf of Biden and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, the campaign said in a statement.

It did not provide any further information about the event and said additional details would follow.

Pennsylvania is one of the key battleground states at stake in the November 3 presidential election between Biden and President Donald Trump.

The 59-year-old Obama remained on the sidelines during the Democratic presidential primaries but endorsed his former deputy after he won the party nomination.

During the party convention in August, Obama urged voters to support Biden and said "our democracy" is at stake.

Obama said the 77-year-old Biden "made me a better president.

"He's got the character and the experience to make us a better country," he said.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Democracy Trump Philadelphia August November Event

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

41 minutes ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

41 minutes ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

1 hour ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

42 minutes ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

42 minutes ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.