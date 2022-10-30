Obama tries to rescue Democrats from US midterm losses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :In the run-up to the high-stakes midterm elections next week, President Joe Biden is out on the stump in many states.

But his one-time boss, former president Barack Obama, is also campaigning hard to rescue a faltering Democratic Party.

On Friday, the two men spoke at the same time, in two different corners of the United States: Biden in Pennsylvania and Obama in Georgia, two crucial states for Democratic Party aspirations in Congress.

Both presidents have employed nearly the same speech: "the need to save American democracy" by blocking Donald Trump's Republican Party.

Long-known for his oratory skills, Obama has sometimes stolen the limelight from his former vice president, whose campaign appearances are more prosaic.

"If they win, there's no telling what might happen," Obama said on Friday about the Republicans, visibly enjoying the enthusiasm of his audience in Atlanta.

"I need you to get off your couch and vote! Put down your phone and give TikTok a rest and vote!" It was a return to the stage for the former president, who governed for two terms ending in early 2017.

Out of the public eye, Obama devoted himself to producing documentaries, writing and philanthropy.

But now, as a campaign surrogate, Obama is keeping very busy. After Georgia, Obama headed to Michigan and Wisconsin for campaign events on Saturday. He will be in Nevada on Tuesday, then on to Pennsylvania.

Obama's deft handling of campaign crowds was on display Saturday in Detroit when a heckler interrupted him. "Right now, I'm talking," Obama said calmly. "You'll have a chance to talk sometime later... It's not how we do things." Recent opinion polls offered the Democratic Party hope of retaining precarious control of the Senate, while losing control of the lower House of Representatives to the Republicans.

Even more recently, though, some right-wing candidates are rising in polls, including some of former president Trump's fiercest Republican defenders. Now, the White House fears the losses in the House could be greater than expected.

If those losses spread to key Senate races, it would put both houses of Congress under Republican control.