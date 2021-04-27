UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obama Urges World To Reject Myanmar Junta, Warns Of 'failed State'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:50 AM

Obama urges world to reject Myanmar junta, warns of 'failed state'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Former US president Barack Obama on Monday urged all nations to stand firm against Myanmar's junta, voicing solidarity with democracy protesters and warning of a "failed state." "The world's attention must remain on Myanmar, where I've been appalled by heartbreaking violence against civilians and inspired by the nationwide movement that represents the voice of the people," said Obama, who visited the country to support its nascent embrace of democracy a decade ago.

"The military's illegitimate and brutal effort to impose its will after a decade of greater freedoms will clearly never be accepted by the people and should not be accepted by the wider world," Obama said in a statement.

Obama, who is sparing in his comments on international affairs, backed efforts by the United States under President Joe Biden and other nations to "impose costs on the military" in a bid to restore democracy.

"Myanmar's neighbors should recognize that a murderous regime rejected by the people will only bring greater instability, humanitarian crisis, and the risk of a failed state," he said.

He was speaking on the heels of an ASEAN summit in Jakarta to which junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was invited, with host Indonesia urging an end to violence.

Myanmar's military on February 1 overthrew the elected government and arrested democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

It has harshly cracked down on democratic protests, killing more than 700 people.

Obama in his statement used the name Myanmar, the preferred usage of the Southeast Asian nation's leaders which his administration had gradually adopted.

Since the coup, the Biden administration has gone back to the former name Burma.

Related Topics

World Barack Obama Democracy Burma Jakarta San Indonesia Myanmar United States February All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

40 minutes ago

Unilabs breaks ten million Covid-19 test mark

40 minutes ago

Biden Plan to Halve US Emissions Achievable Withou ..

25 minutes ago

NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-F ..

25 minutes ago

US to Release 60 Mln AstraZeneca Doses to Other Co ..

26 minutes ago

Pak Army not to claim internal security allowance ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.