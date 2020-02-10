UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obamas' First Film Wins Best Documentary Oscar

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:10 AM

Obamas' first film wins best documentary Oscar

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :"American Factory", a documentary produced by Barack and Michelle Obama for Netflix about a manufacturing plant in the US Midwest reopened by a Chinese billionaire, won the Oscar for best documentary on Sunday.

The film charts a Midwestern rust belt community's journey from optimism at the giant plant's reopening -- bringing back vital jobs -- toward creeping anger and disillusionment as the Chinese management imposes its strict, exhausting demands on workers and sacks those who do not comply.

"Our film is from Ohio and China," director Julia Reichert said while accepting her golden statuette. "But it really could be from anywhere that people put on a uniform, punch a clock, trying to make their families have a better life." "Working people have it harder and harder these days, and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite," she said.

Co-directed by Reichert and Steven Bognar, the film is an all-access look at how both American and Chinese workers, from blue-collar to management, had their lives transformed by powerful global economic forces that caught the eyes of none other than the Obamas.

The former first couple acquired "American Factory" at the January 2019 Sundance Festival, where it had won the directing award, and was released on Netflix in August that year as the first offering from their Higher Ground Productions company.

Both Barack and Michelle Obama congratulated Reichert and Bognar for their win Sunday, with the former president calling the film "a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change." "Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground's first release," he tweeted.

Michelle said she was "glad to see their heart and honesty recognized -- because the best stories are rarely tidy or perfect.""But that's where the truth so often lies," she wrote on Twitter.

"The Edge of Democracy", "The Cave", "For Sama" and "Honeyland" were also up for best documentary.

Related Topics

World Barack Obama Film And Movies China Democracy Twitter Company January August Sunday 2019 Gold Oscar From Best Netflix Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls for promoting healthy lifestyl ..

9 hours ago

AED22 bn in assistance provided by UAE to Yemen fr ..

9 hours ago

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

11 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE&#039 ..

11 hours ago

Top UN official ‘reaffirms commitment’ to impl ..

11 hours ago

UAE gains global recognition of national standards ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.