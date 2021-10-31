UrduPoint.com

Objective, Scientific, Responsible Attitude Should Be Adopted For COVID-19 Origins Tracing: Chinese FM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 02:30 PM

ROME, Oct.31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday that an objective, scientific, and responsible attitude should be adopted for tracing the origins of COVID-19.

During his meeting with Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Wang said vigilance against all kinds of political hype is needed while tracing the origins of COVID-19, and all member states should be treated equally and the sovereignty of each country earnestly respected.

China is willing to discuss future cooperation with the WHO on this basis, he added.

For more than a year, Wang said, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, the Chinese people have fought a people's war against the pandemic and made major strategic achievements.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

