London, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :love won the English 1000 Guineas on Sunday at Newmarket to give trainer Aidan O'Brien his sixth win in the race.

Ryan Moore took control in the final furlong forging clear of long time leader Cloak of Spirits while favourite Quadrilateral was third.

Love's victory was O'Brien's fourth win in the last five runnings of the race and her performance shot her to favouritism for the Oaks in a month's time at Epsom.