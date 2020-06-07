UrduPoint.com
O'Brien Feels The Love In English 1000 Guineas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

O'Brien feels the Love in English 1000 Guineas

London, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :love won the English 1000 Guineas on Sunday at Newmarket to give trainer Aidan O'Brien his sixth win in the race.

Ryan Moore took control in the final furlong forging clear of long time leader Cloak of Spirits while favourite Quadrilateral was third.

Love's victory was O'Brien's fourth win in the last five runnings of the race and her performance shot her to favouritism for the Oaks in a month's time at Epsom.

