Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan said it was "such a weird feeling" to became the first woman ever to complete a 100m-200m freestyle double at swimming's world championships on Friday.

The 19-year-old put in a strong finish to defend her 100m title, touching the wall in 52.16sec to beat Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey on 52.49 and Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands on 52.71.

O'Callaghan claimed the 200m title earlier in the week, beating teammate Ariarne Titmus in a world record time.

O'Callaghan said she "came into this week just wanting to have fun" but she will end it as a history-maker with two individual world titles to her name.

"I'm not going to lie, it's such a weird feeling," she said.

"I didn't even know that no woman had done that and to be the first is just incredible.

"There are no words to explain it -- I'm just so thrilled," she added.

It was O'Callaghan's fourth gold of the competition, having also been part of Australia's title-winning women's 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relay teams.

Both of those titles were won in world record times.

O'Callaghan said that her teammates had made the experience "so much easier".

"Going into previous meets, I was just so nervous all the time and worrying," she said.

"This is the first time that I've actually felt quite calm and just been enjoying every little bit." Emma McKeon, the 100m freestyle Olympic champion, finished fifth in a time of 52.83.

O'Callaghan edged McKeon at the Australian trials last month, coming home in the fastest time of the year.

It was the second time in as many races that the teenager had taken down her more illustrious teammate, having also beaten her in April.

"I'm just trying to keep my emotions intact and keep it controlled at the moment," said O'Callaghan.

"I'm just taking it day by day and I haven't really thought about everything."Second-place Haughey also won silver in the event at the Tokyo Olympics.

