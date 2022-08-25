UrduPoint.com

Ocean Around New Zealand Becomes More Acidic: Statistics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022

WELLINGTON, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The updated ocean acidification indicator shows a decrease in the pH of New Zealand's subantarctic surface waters as they have become more acidic, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday.

Between 1998 and 2020, ocean acidity in New Zealand's subantarctic surface waters increased 8.6 percent corresponding to a pH decrease from 8.092 to 8.057. Because the pH scale is logarithmic, small changes in pH represent large changes in acidity, Stats NZ said.

Changes in pH in the open ocean are primarily influenced by the absorption of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) by seawater, it said.

Acidification of the seawater reduces the shell- or skeleton-building ability of many marine organisms such as plankton, coastal algae, crustaceans, echinoderms, and molluscs such as paua and kuku (green-lipped mussel). This may affect the survival, growth and reproduction of these species, it said.

"As many of these species form the base of the marine food chain, ocean acidification may cause widespread harm to ecosystems in our coastal waters and oceans," said a statement from Stats NZ.

Ocean acidification describes the long-term decrease in the pH of oceans and coastal waters. This indicator measures change in pH, acidity, and dissolved carbon dioxide in New Zealand's subantarctic surface waters from 1998 to 2020.The oceans are a large carbon sink and have very likely absorbed 20-30 percent of the CO2 emitted by human activities in the last two decades, according to Stats NZ.

CO2 absorption reduces atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations. However, when seawater absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere, chemical reactions produce hydrogen ions that acidify the seawater and decrease its pH, it said.

The global surface ocean means pH is 8.1 and is estimated to have decreased by 0.1 units over the last 250 years, equivalent to a 30 percent increase in acidity, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which says ocean acidification is projected to continue over the coming century.

Ocean acidification was ranked as the most serious human-based threat to New Zealand's marine habitats, Stats NZ said.

