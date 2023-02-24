UrduPoint.com

Ocean Race Sailors Ready For 'extreme' Leg In Icy Waters

Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :On the docks of Cape Town, crews are making the final checks ahead of the most challenging stage of the world's longest sailing race.

The five boats taking part in The Ocean Race leave from South Africa's famous port city on Sunday and face the feared Southern Ocean in the longest crossing in the history of the legendary round-the world yacht contest.

"There is no room for error," said Paul Meilhat, the skipper of France's Biotherm team.

The third leg of the race will see the Imoca monohulls cover 12,750 nautical miles (more than 20,000 kilometres), in a route that will take them around the Cape of Good Hope, past Australia and Cape Horn in Chile, all the way to Itajai, in Brazil.

