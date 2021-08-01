UrduPoint.com

Ocean Viking Ship Rescues Nearly 200 Migrants Off Libya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Ocean Viking ship rescues nearly 200 migrants off Libya

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The Ocean Viking on Saturday rescued 196 migrants off Libya, the humanitarian ship's operator said.

It first picked up 57 people in an inflatable dinghy struggling in international waters off the North African country, SOS Mediterranee said.

In the afternoon, the ship's crew carried out two additional rescues in the same area, plucking 54 people from a dinghy and 64 others from a wooden vessel.

In their latest operation, they saved 21 people from a wooden vessel.

The total rescued included at least two pregnant women and 33 minors, 22 of them unaccompanied.

According to the International Organization for Migration, at least 1,146 people have died at sea trying to reach Europe during the first half of 2021.

SOS Mediterranee says it has rescued more than 30,000 people since February 2016, first with the ship Aquarius, then with Ocean Viking.

SOS Mediterranee accuses European Union governments of neglecting coordinated search-and-rescue action to discourage migrants from attempting the crossing from war-torn Libya, where they are often victims of organised crime and militia violence.

Libyan authorities are also accused of forcibly returning intercepted ships to Libya, even when they are in European waters.

A UN Human Rights Office report in late May urged Libya and the EU to overhaul their rescue operations, saying existing policies "fail to prioritise the lives, safety and human rights" of people attempting to cross from Africa.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Europe European Union Died Same Libya Somali Shilling February May Women 2016 From

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

18 minutes ago
 French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Aga ..

French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Against COVID-19 Passes - Interio ..

34 minutes ago
 Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics ..

Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

19 minutes ago
 American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classi ..

American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classic

19 minutes ago
 Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases ..

Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases spike

21 minutes ago
 Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead o ..

Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead of final Test

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.