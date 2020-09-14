UrduPoint.com
Oct, Nov To Be 'tougher' With More Coronavirus Deaths: WHO Europe

Oct, Nov to be 'tougher' with more coronavirus deaths: WHO Europe

Copenhagen, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) expects Europe to see a rise in the daily number of Covid-19 deaths in October and November, the head of the body's European branch told AFP on Monday.

"It's going to get tougher. In October, November, we are going to see more mortality," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said, as the continent currently experiences a surge of cases though the number of deaths has remained relatively stable.

