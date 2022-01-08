Odermatt out in front in Adelboden giant slalom

Adelboden, Switzerland, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Marco Odermatt led defending overall World Cup champion Alexis Pinturault by 0.31sec after the giant slalom first run at Adelboden in Switzerland on Saturday.

The home favourite who heads the race for this season's big crystal globe, coped best with the icy conditions and poor light to be "super well placed".

Croatia's Filip Zubcic was placed third at 0.50 followed by France's giant slalom world champion Mathieu Faivre at 0.52s.

The second run is due off at 1230 GMT when Odermatt will seek to notch up the first win by a Swiss skier in this discipline at Adelboden since 2008.