Odermatt Wins Giant Slalom To Seal World Cup Overall Title

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Marco Odermatt won the World Cup overall title for the second year running on Sunday when he took victory in the giant slalom at Kranjska Gora.

The 25-year-old Swiss, who is also Olympic giant slalom champion, beat his great rival Aleksander Kilde Aamodt of Norway into second by almost 600 points.

In Sunday's race Odermatt beat Henrik Kristoffersen by 0.32sec and Alexis Pinturault was third at 0.70sec.

Going into the weekend Odermatt was assured of the title when Kilde skipped the meeting in Slovenia ahead of the season finale in Andorra.

Maier had also won the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora on Saturday.

"It's mad, I can hardly believe it," said Odermatt. "It was a huge struggle and I took a lot of risks going for the line."This season Odermatt, who won gold in the downhill and giant slalom at last month's world championships, won 14 World Cup races in total, six of them giant slaloms.

Odermatt could now become just the second man to break the 2,000 points barrier after Hermann Maier 23 years ago.

