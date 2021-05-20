UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OECD Area Economic Growth Slows In Q1

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

OECD area economic growth slows in Q1

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) -:The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries' economic growth slowed in the first quarter of 2021, the organization said on Tuesday.

The real gross domestic product (GDP) of the OECD area grew 0.3% in this January-March, down from 1% in the last quarter of 2020.

"This slowdown is partly related to the strengthening of COVID-19 containment measures in some countries in early 2021," the organization said.

With the onset of the coronavirus, the GDP in the OECD contracted by 1.9% in the same quarter of last year.

Among the major seven economies, Germany, the UK, and Japan registered a sharp decline of 1.

7%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively.

Italy's GDP shrank to a lesser extent compared to previous quarters with 0.4% in January-March.

The economies of Canada and the US continued to grow in the first quarter of this year with 1.6% in both countries.

In the euro area and the European Union, GDP continued to contract in the first quarter of 2021, by 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

The eurozone or euro area represents 19 member states of the EU that use the single Currencyeuro – while the bloc consists of 27 member countries.

Pointing to the figures before the pandemic (last quarter of 2019), the statement said GDP still lagged behind for the OECD area.

Related Topics

Canada European Union Germany Same United Kingdom Japan Euro 2019 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 1,374 reco ..

5 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood says all exams could be conducted ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Putin Will Not Participate in Friday' ..

6 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 launch road safety campaign

6 minutes ago

Work on Rs 250m underpass to begin in Aug under PM ..

6 minutes ago

Labour Lawmaker Questions UK Government's Ability ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.