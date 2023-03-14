OECD jobless rate remains at record low in January

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The jobless rate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) area remained at a record low of 4.9% for the seventh consecutive month in January, the international group said on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed people fell to 33.2 million in the OECD area, according to the Paris-based organization.

The OECD unemployment rate for women dropped slightly from 5.2% in December 2022 to 5.1% in January.

The youth unemployment rate for people aged 15-24 was stable at 10.

9% in January compared to a month earlier.

In the EU and the euro area, the jobless rate also remained at record lows of 6.1% and 6.7%, respectively.

The largest decline was seen in Greece, where the unemployment rate reached a 13-year low, while Lithuania and Portugal recorded marked hikes in the 27-member bloc.

Outside Europe, the headline figure decreased in South Korea and Türkiye but increased in Australia and New Zealand.