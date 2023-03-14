UrduPoint.com

OECD Jobless Rate Remains At Record Low In January

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

OECD jobless rate remains at record low in January

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The jobless rate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) area remained at a record low of 4.9% for the seventh consecutive month in January, the international group said on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed people fell to 33.2 million in the OECD area, according to the Paris-based organization.

The OECD unemployment rate for women dropped slightly from 5.2% in December 2022 to 5.1% in January.

The youth unemployment rate for people aged 15-24 was stable at 10.

9% in January compared to a month earlier.

In the EU and the euro area, the jobless rate also remained at record lows of 6.1% and 6.7%, respectively.

The largest decline was seen in Greece, where the unemployment rate reached a 13-year low, while Lithuania and Portugal recorded marked hikes in the 27-member bloc.

Outside Europe, the headline figure decreased in South Korea and Türkiye but increased in Australia and New Zealand.

Related Topics

Australia Europe Portugal South Korea Lithuania Greece Euro January December Women From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

1 hour ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

2 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

2 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

3 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.