OECD lowers global growth forecast for 2021 to 5.7 pct

PARIS, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said in its interim economic outlook released on Tuesday that the global economy is to grow by 5.7 percent this year, 0.1 percentage point down from its May forecast.

"Global GDP has now risen above its pre-pandemic level, and the recovery remains uneven with countries emerging from the crisis facing different challenges," said the Paris-based organization.

The unevenness of the recovery, which reflects countries' pre-COVID 19 strengths and weaknesses as well as their policy approaches during the pandemic, is worsened by large differences in vaccination rates between countries, it said.

The Chinese economy is expected to grow by 8.5 percent and 5.8 percent in 2021 and 2022, respectively, as in the May forecast.

The United States saw its 2021 outlook revised down from 6.9 percent in May to 6.0 percent. But the forecast for 2022 is upgraded to 3.9 percent from 3.6 percent in May.