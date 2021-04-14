UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OECD Sees Signs Of "stable Growth" In Spain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

OECD sees signs of

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday said it saw signs of "stable growth" in Spain and ascribed this to the revival in the country's economic activity since February.

The organization uses the composite leading indicator (CLI) to "anticipate turning points in economic activity relative to trend." "The CLI for Spain continues to point to stable growth, with the greatest positive contribution this month from consumer confidence, stock market indicators and, to a lesser extent, also from the indicator corresponding to the construction sector," the OECD said in a report.

The CLI reading for March increased to 100 points from 99.

77 the previous month for the OECD as a whole, implying a monthly increase of 0.22 points and an annual increase of 2.84 points, which is considered to be "stable growth." The figures for Spain had been falling until November last year but since February they have been rising markedly. In March, the indicator stood at 96.30 points.

The indicators have also been increasing for the economic activities of Germany, Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

The OECD added that the data need to be interpreted with prudence, because the economic fluctuations are influenced by the countries' corona-virus control measures and by the progress of their vaccination campaigns.

Related Topics

France Germany Progress Reading Spain Italy United Kingdom February March November Market From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt declares masks mandatory to enter mosq ..

11 minutes ago

NPIs for Ramazan issued in islamabad

2 minutes ago

Khyber police seize 44 kg Charas

2 minutes ago

Ramzan Sasta Bazaars set up in Dir Lower

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Says No Decision Made on Putin's Participa ..

2 minutes ago

People thronged to Sasta Ramadan Bazaar for buying ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.