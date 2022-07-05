UrduPoint.com

OECD Urges Slovenia To Curb Inflation, Introduce Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

OECD urges Slovenia to curb inflation, introduce reforms

LJUBLJANA, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) urged Slovenia to curb inflation and introduce reforms in a report released on Monday.

"Slovenia should focus on reining in inflation and then accelerating reforms to bolster productivity and foster stronger and more sustainable growth for the longer term," the OECD said on its website.

"Slovenia's harmonised consumer price year-on-year inflation jumped to 10.8 percent in June, up from 8.7 percent in May and 1.7 percent in June 2021, reaching the highest level in over 20 years," the country's Statistical Office reported last week.

Inflation was pushed up mainly by a jump of global energy prices, with gas prices in Slovenia up by 49.4 percent, heat energy prices by 43.

6 percent and electricity prices by 29.4 percent over the past year, according to the Statistical Office.

The OECD also said Slovenia needs stronger productivity growth and has to strengthen its pension system in order to keep raising living standards in spite of an ageing workforce. It advised the country to undertake reforms that would build a more digital, sustainable and productive economy.

It forecasted Slovenia's gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 4.6 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2023, down from 8.1 percent last year.

Slovenia is an export-oriented economy which sells most of its products to other European Union states. Its main exports include cars, car parts, pharmaceutical products and household appliances.

Related Topics

Electricity Exports European Union Car Price Slovenia May June Gas From

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

3 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

41 minutes ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

49 minutes ago
 realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone P ..

Realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with Groundbreaking ..

1 hour ago
 Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different ..

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.