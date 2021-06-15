UrduPoint.com
Office Of Costa Rica President Searched, Several Arrests In Corruption Probe

Tue 15th June 2021 | 09:50 AM

San José, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Costa Rican investigators on Monday carried out 57 raids, including on the office of President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, in a sweeping bid to dismantle an alleged bribery and kickback scheme involving construction companies and public works.

Twenty-eight people were detained, including the owners of at least two major construction firms.

Walter Espinoza with the Judicial Investigations office said the scheme involved bonuses and improper payments to government workers sponsored by private construction firms.

The network allegedly embezzled some $125 million between 2018 and 2020, officials said.

Bribes for government employees from construction companies that routinely won bids allegedly included cars, land and cash.

Police raided 14 government bureaus, including the Casa Presidencial and the Ministry of Public Works, as well as multiple private businesses and the homes of 21 people linked to the alleged network.

Some of those arrested worked for MECO S.A., a major local construction firm with operations in Nicaragua, Panama, El Salvador and Colombia.

MECO officials said in a statement that they will collaborate with prosecutors and provide all the required documents.

Also arrested were suspects linked to H. Solis, another well known construction company.

A statement from the president's office said officials will cooperate with the probe. Agents remained at the Casa Presidencial searching for evidence for five hours.

