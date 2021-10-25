Office of Sudan PM urges protesters to take to streets

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The office of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok called on protesters to take to the streets after security forces detained senior civilian leaders in the transitional government on Monday.

"We call on the Sudanese people to protest using all peaceful means possible... to take back their revolution from the thieves," Hamdok's office said in a statement.

Hamdok himself was detained earlier on Monday by security forces in what the information ministry called a "coup".