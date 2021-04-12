Officer in Minneapolis shooting mistook handgun for taser: police

Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The police officer who shot a 20-year-old Black man in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday accidentally confused her handgun with her taser, the police chief said Monday.

"The officer drew their handgun instead of their taser," Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon said at a press conference.

"This was an accidental discharge, that resulted in a tragic death of Mr. (Daunte) Wright," Gannon said.