Officers hurt near US Capitol after being rammed by vehicle

Washington, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Two officers were injured near the US Capitol on Friday when a vehicle rammed into them, police said, less than three months after the Congress came under attack from an extreme-right mob.

The Capitol was on lockdown with National Guard troops mobilized after shots were reportedly fired in the incident.

NBC news reported that the driver of the car was shot after attempting to leave it carrying a knife.

"A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," the US Capitol Police said on Twitter.

Shortly after that, both NBC and ABC News reported that the attacker was dead.

Television footage showed a blue sedan that had crashed into a security barrier on one of the streets leading to Congress, as what appeared to be the injured officers were loaded onto gurneys and into ambulances.

A helicopter landed on the Capitol grounds and the police were loaded on board to be taken to a hospital.

No information was immediately available on the identity or condition of the driver.

The incident came amid tightened security in Washington after the January 6 insurrection by supporters of then-president Donald Trump.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the assault inspired by Trump's groundless claims that he had lost the November presidential election due to massive fraud.

Since then security officials have said there is an ongoing threat from extreme right groups and Trump supporters.

More than 300 people have been charged in the January attack, including members of armed extremists groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, and 100 more are expected to be charged, according to Justice Department court filings.