UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Official Results Set To Seal Outsider's Victory In Tunisia Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

Official results set to seal outsider's victory in Tunisia polls

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Tunisia's electoral commission was expected to confirm Monday that voters gave conservative political outsider Kais Saied a sweeping mandate to be the next president, thanks largely to young people who flocked to his side.

In a contest that reflected Tunisia's shifting post-revolution political landscape, Saied, an independent, scooped up more than 70 percent of the vote, polls showed -- sweeping aside his rival, charismatic media magnate Nabil Karoui.

"He was elected very comfortably," political scientist Selim Kharrat said.

With his three million estimated votes, Saied won double that of all 217 lawmakers combined who were elected in October 6 general elections.

This win "is a message to parliament," Kharrat added. "Voters haveopted for a plan to clean up politics, fight corruption, and give more powerto local entities."

Related Topics

Corruption Parliament Vote Young Tunisia October Media All Million

Recent Stories

FATF’s meeting: Pakistan seeks exit from grey li ..

33 minutes ago

Health Ministry launches annual seasonal flu aware ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on city to be ‘In It T ..

41 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence will revolutionise the spo ..

1 hour ago

Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplom ..

1 hour ago

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.