Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Tunisia's electoral commission was expected to confirm Monday that voters gave conservative political outsider Kais Saied a sweeping mandate to be the next president, thanks largely to young people who flocked to his side.

In a contest that reflected Tunisia's shifting post-revolution political landscape, Saied, an independent, scooped up more than 70 percent of the vote, polls showed -- sweeping aside his rival, charismatic media magnate Nabil Karoui.

"He was elected very comfortably," political scientist Selim Kharrat said.

With his three million estimated votes, Saied won double that of all 217 lawmakers combined who were elected in October 6 general elections.

This win "is a message to parliament," Kharrat added. "Voters haveopted for a plan to clean up politics, fight corruption, and give more powerto local entities."