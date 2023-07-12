Officials from China, Pakistan review CPEC achievements over past decade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Officials from China and Pakistan have reviewed the achievements of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) over the past decade.

At a meeting in Beijing of the two countries' Special Joint Cooperation Committee, they also looked to future opportunities, CGTN reported on Wednesday.

Promoting the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC as it marks its 10th anniversary.

Officials from China and Pakistan joined to discuss key achievements, major projects and future plans of the CPEC.

CONG LIANG Vice Chairman National Development and Reform Commission Cong Liang said, "In the past 10 years, China has been Pakistan's largest trading partner for eight consecutive years. In 2022, the bilateral trade volume between the two sides has reached 26.5 billion U.S. Dollars. Some sections of Pakistan's first subway and first intelligent expressway have been completed and opened to traffic.

" Achievements in various sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and ports under the CEPC were also discussed.

As a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative, the CPEC highlights energy, transportation, and industrial cooperation and had created over 230,000 jobs by the end of 2022.

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal said, "The completion of major infrastructure and energy projects, Gwadar port, and other socio-economic development related projects, has brought about tangible benefits to the people of Pakistan and has created new opportunities for business and investment."Officials say the project has fostered connectivity, enhanced trade, and opened up new avenues for shared prosperity. And both sides are looking for other areas for further cooperation, it added.