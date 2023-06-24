Open Menu

Officials In Russia's Lipetsk Region Urge Residents To Stay Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Officials in Russia's Lipetsk region urge residents to stay home

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Authorities in Russia's southwestern Lipetsk region urged residents to stay at home on Saturday after the Wagner mercenary group vowed to take up arms to topple the country's military leadership.

"To ensure law and order and the safety of the citizens of the Lipetsk region, the operational headquarters of the region asks residents without urgent need not to leave their homes and refrain from any travel by personal or public transport," the press service of the regional government said in a statement on social media.

The announcement came as the governor of the neighbouring region of Voronezh, where the army said it was leading "combat" operations, voiced support for President Vladimir Putin after officials said an oil depot was on fire there.

bur/fb

