UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officials Warned Of Trump's Ukraine Policy Before Zelensky Call: Report

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Officials warned of Trump's Ukraine policy before Zelensky call: report

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :National security officials complained to a White House lawyer about US President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine both before his phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky and immediately after it, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The security officials -- at least four of them -- raised their concerns with National Security Council legal advisor John Eisenberg, the Post said, citing US officials and other people familiar with the matter.

The US House of Representatives is conducting an impeachment inquiry into Trump over alleged abuse of power during the July 25 call in which he asked Zelensky to conduct a probe of potential 2020 White House rival Joe Biden and his son, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Even before the call, security officials were concerned with the removal of the US ambassador to Ukraine in May, efforts by Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to spread conspiracies involving Ukraine and indications that Trump wanted Zelensky to offer up potentially damaging information about Biden, according to the newspaper.

And the officials became even more unnerved after the call, in which Trump asked Zelensky to "look into" Biden with Giuliani and Attorney General Bill Barr.

"When people were listening to this in real time there were significant concerns about what was going on -- alarm bells were kind of ringing," an anonymous source familiar with the White House events told the Post.

Senior officials, including then-national security advisor John Bolton, received complaints about the call within minutes, the paper said.

Trump has denied he did anything wrong, calling his conversation with Zelensky "perfect."The White House said in a statement Tuesday that it would not cooperate in the impeachment inquiry, calling the proceedings "constitutionally invalid."

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington White House Company Trump May July Gas 2020 Post

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 11, 2019 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Rainfall expected for coming five days

9 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

10 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

11 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.