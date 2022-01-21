UrduPoint.com

Ogier Edges Loeb In First Stage Of Monte Carlo Rally

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Ogier edges Loeb in first stage of Monte Carlo Rally

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier, who is only taking part in a few events this season, took the first stage of the World Rally Championship (WRC) season-opener in Monte Carlo on Thursday.

The eight-time world champion clocked the first win in the new hybrid engine era in his Toyota, edging out another great champion of the past, Sebastien Loeb.

Ogier was 5.4 seconds quicker than his fellow Frenchman (M-Sport Ford) over the 15.2 kilometres night stage and 9.3secs faster than Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans.

There is one further night stage on Thursday before the rally starts with a vengeance on Friday morning.

Loeb, who is only making a 'guest' appearance in Monte Carlo, won nine straight WRC titles between from 2004 to 2012 while Ogier has won eight of the last nine.

The rally marks the start of a new era with the cars switching to hybrid engines which, according to the WRC, use "100 per cent fossil-free fuel and sustainable energy supplies".

The chassis specifications have also been changed so cars must be built round an "upgraded safety cell".

