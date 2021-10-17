Ogier made to wait as Neuville wins Rally of Spain

Salou, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Sebastien Ogier's bid for an eighth world rally championship title was put on hold as Hyundai's Thierry Neuville held on to win the Rally of Spain on Sunday.

Spaniard Dani Sordo won all four stages on Sunday but Neuville's overnight lead was sufficient enough to see him finish 24.

1 seconds ahead of Ogier's Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans.

Sordo took third ahead of fourth-placed Ogier who now holds a 17-point lead over Evans with just the Rally of Monza in Italy to come in November.