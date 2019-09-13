UrduPoint.com
Ohtani Set For Season-ending Knee Surgery - Angels

Fri 13th September 2019

Ohtani set for season-ending knee surgery - Angels

Los Angeles, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Shohei Ohtani's second Major League Baseball season is over after the Los Angeles Angels announced Thursday the Japanese star slugger would have surgery on his left knee.

"Shohei Ohtani will undergo surgery (Friday) in Los Angeles to address a bipartite patella in his left knee," Angels executive Billy Eppler said in a statement. "A general timetable for this procedure is 8-12 weeks for full recovery.

"We will update with more information following the procedure." A bipartite patella is a condition where the kneecap is composed of two separate bones that have failed to fuse together as usually occurs in childhood.

The Angels gave no indication why it was decided to address the issue now.

Ohtani, 25, finished the season with a .

286 batting average and 18 home runs in 106 games as a designated hitter for the Angels.

In June he became the first Japanese born player in MLB to hit for the cycle -- recording a single, a double, a triple and a home run in the same game.

The two-way star was sidelined until early May as he recovered from Tommy John elbow surgery in his pitching elbow on October.

His pitching rehab progressed throughout the year, but Ohtani hasn't pitched in a major league game in more than a year, and the Angels have not yet indicated if they will use him on the mound in 2020.

Ohtani was selected as the American League rookie of the year in 2018. He went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts as a pitcher, and he batted 285, hammered 22 homers and hit 61 RBIs.

