UrduPoint.com

Ohtani, Star-studded US Eye World Baseball Classic Crown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Ohtani, star-studded US eye World Baseball Classic crown

Los Angeles, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The battle to find baseball's global champions gets under way this week when the pandemic-delayed World Baseball Classic returns after a six-year absence with Shohei Ohtani hoping to inspire Japan to a record third title.

Teams from 20 countries are participating in the fifth edition of the tournament, with the four first round groups hosted at venues in Taiwan, Tokyo, Arizona and Florida before the bulk of the knockout rounds get under way in the United States.

The tournament was last staged in 2017, with the United States finally winning the title for the first time with victory over Puerto Rico at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the tournament in 2021, meaning the United States are only now launching their title defence with a team bristling with stars from Major League Baseball.

The American roster includes some of the biggest Names in the MLB, with Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout joining the likes of the Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts and the Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado.

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa believes the American line-up is conceivably the "greatest USA team ever assembled" and is relishing the fact that the defending champions will head into the tournament as the team everyone wants to beat.

"We'll be the hunted," DeRosa acknowledged in a recent interview, adding that he is hoping to build an atmosphere of excitement amongst the US squad as they get the rare opportunity to join forces in an international setting.

"I want there to be a buzz," DeRosa said.

"This is an opportunity to grow, and be great, and to represent your country and get to meet some guys you may never be in a batting practice group with." - Ohtani leads Japan challenge - The US will face Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Great Britain in Pool C, with all games taking place at Chase Field in Phoenix, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Yet the star-studded US roster is by no means the only one in the tournament with box office appeal.

Japan, who won the inaugural classic in 2006 and successfully defended the title three years later, will be chasing a record third world crown with all eyes on two-way star Ohtani.

Los Angeles Angels ace Ohtani, the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player, leads a Japan team that will play all of its first round games at the Tokyo Dome, which is hosting Pool B.

Ohtani says playing in the classic for Japan had been a dream ever since watching the tournament as a fan in 2006.

"Just watching the best players in Japan playing together as a team against the best in the world was so exciting," he said earlier this year. "Now that I'm in that position, I want to show people what I can do." Other teams in the group include South Korea, Australia, China and the Czech Republic.

Ohtani, who is expected to command a record-breaking contract when he enters free agency after this season, will be playing in front of Japanese fans for the first time in more than five years.

The 28-year-old was originally due to play in the 2017 World Baseball Classic but was ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Dominican Republic meanwhile, the 2013 champions, are also looming large as one of the favorites for the title.

The Dominicans' largely MLB-based squad boasts the likes of San Diego Padres duo Manny Machado and Juan Soto although Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has withdrawn from the roster. Guerrero pulled out on Saturday citing knee soreness.

The Dominican Republic head a stacked Pool D staged at Miami's LoanDepot Park which includes a powerful Puerto Rico team, Venezuela, Israel and Nicaragua.

The tournament opens on Wednesday with Pool A games in Taiwan. Pool A includes Taiwan, Netherlands, Cuba, Italy and Panama.

Related Topics

USA World Australia Israel China Canada Toronto Los Angeles Tokyo Angeles Vladimir Putin Phoenix San Diego Philadelphia Miami Florida Italy Panama Japan Dominican Republic Czech Republic South Korea United States Colombia Cuba Mexico Netherlands Venezuela May 2017 All From Best

Recent Stories

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

8 hours ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

12 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

14 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

14 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.