UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Bounce Supports Asia Stocks After 'Black Monday'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

Oil bounce supports Asia stocks after 'Black Monday'

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A sharp bounce in the price of oil Tuesday provided some support to under-pressure stocks in early Asian trade, a day after global equities suffered their biggest losses in more than a decade.

World stock markets had capitulated on what has become known as "Black Monday", with the Dow Jones Index in the US losing more than 2,000 points, and the crash even triggering the emergency break in early trade amid panic selling.

But there was some relief on Tuesday as oil prices jumped around six percent after plunging by a third the previous day, in their worst session since the 1991 Gulf War.

Japan's main Nikkei index opened three percent lower following the dizzying falls on Wall Street but later pared back losses by more than half.

An hour and a half into trade, the Nikkei stood at 19,622.05 points, a loss of 0.4 percent compared to the previous day.

The Nikkei was helped by a sell-off in the yen, which is normally heavily bought during times of market uncertainty. A weaker Yen is positive for exporters on the Japanese market and usually boosts their share prices.

The market in Seoul was down 0.4 percent and the ASX in Australia pared losses to around one percent after opening lower by nearly four percent.

In China, where authorities reported the lowest number of fresh coronavirus cases since data started being reported in late January, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.61 percent higher at 2,961.

38 points.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 0.63 percent higher, up 11.68 points, at 1,854.34.

Market panic had been driven by uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus but also a spat between Saudi Arabia and Russia over oil production that had battered prices.

Top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed the prices it charges customers following a bust-up with Russia over crude production cuts, starting a price war that sent traders into a tailspin.

Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, described Monday's market reaction as the "sum of all fears" and warned the panic had not stopped yet amid "growing evidence that an oil shock of historic proportions is now underway." "Severe weakness in energy markets is quickly cascading into broader declines in commodity markets, high-yield credit, and equities," he said.

The panic on Monday was felt around the world, with the Dax blue-chip index in Frankfurt seeing its sharpest single fall since 2001.

London's FTSE index closed down more than seven percent while in Paris, the CAC-40 index lost over eight percent, its worst daily drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

"The markets have passed from panic mode into pure hysteria," said Ayush Ansal, chief investment officer at trading firm Crimson Black Capital.

"Markets were at breaking point before Saudi Arabia's decision to launch an oil price war but this latest development has taken them beyond that."

Related Topics

World Australia Exchange Russia China Oil Shenzhen Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Seoul Price Saudi Arabia Australian Securities Exchange January Stocks Market All From Share Asia Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

7 hours ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

7 hours ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

9 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

9 hours ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.