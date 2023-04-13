UrduPoint.com

Oil Declines With Demand Slump, Recession Fears In US

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Oil declines with demand slump, recession fears in US

ANKARA,Aprl 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) -:Oil prices fell on Thursday after an unexpected rise in US oil inventories indicated low demand in the country.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $87.08 per barrel at 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), a 0.29% decrease from the closing price of $87.33 a barrel in the previous trading session.

Simultaneously, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $83.15 per barrel, down 0.13% from the previous session's close of $83.26 per barrel.

Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) late Wednesday showed that US commercial crude oil inventories increased by 600,000 barrels to 470.

5 million barrels during the week ending April 7, against the market expectation of a draw of 1.3 million barrels.

The oil inventory increase signals a drop in demand in the world's largest oil consumer, putting downward pressure on prices.

The US Federal Reserve expects the recent banking turmoil to push the nation's economy into "a mild recession" later this year, according to its minutes released Wednesday.

Related Topics

World Oil Price April Market From Million

Recent Stories

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

2 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.