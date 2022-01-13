UrduPoint.com

Oil Down Due To Weak Gasoline Demand, Uncertainty Over Omicron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Oil down due to weak gasoline demand, uncertainty over omicron

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Oil prices decreased on Thursday due to the substantial rise in US gasoline inventories that signal low demand amid sustained uncertainty over the impact of the omicron coronavirus variant on oil markets.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $84.42 per barrel at 0617 GMT with a 0.3% loss after closing the previous session at $84.67 a barrel.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $82.41 per barrel at the same time for a 0.3% fall after it ended the previous session at $82.64 a barrel.

The more-than-expected decrease in US crude oil inventories was overshadowed by the large accrual in gasoline inventories, putting downward pressure on prices.

US commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 1.1% during the week ending Jan. 7, according to the latest data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels to 413.3 million barrels, exceeding the market expectation of a 1.95 million-barrel drop.

However, gasoline inventories increased by 8 million barrels to 240.7 million barrels over that period, indicating weak demand.

Still, below pre-pandemic levels, the rise in gasoline inventories resulted in market jitters that this may become the start of a trend, signaling lower crude prices in the coming months.

Despite expectations that the new omicron variant will be mild and short-lived, the potential consequences on global oil demand for this year remain unknown.

The World Health Organization (WHO) head warned Wednesday that although the omicron variant may be less severe than delta, it remains a dangerous variant, particularly for the unvaccinated.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a coronavirus webinar that the record number of 15 million COVID-19 cases reported last week was an underestimate, although the death rate was stable.

One more region in China's central Henan province has been put under lockdown on Wednesday after a surge in local COVID-19 cases, driven by the delta and omicron variants.

Spain recorded its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths since March at 247 in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The country has recorded nearly 135,000 daily cases, bringing the total to 7.59 million, while the overall death toll has hit 90,383.

Related Topics

World China Oil Same March May Market Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

1 hour ago
 Greater Bay Area expected to help bolster sustaina ..

Greater Bay Area expected to help bolster sustainable development

2 minutes ago
 Wang Yi holds meeting with Turkish FM in Wuxi, Chi ..

Wang Yi holds meeting with Turkish FM in Wuxi, China

2 minutes ago
 New archaeological findings in Tibet shed light on ..

New archaeological findings in Tibet shed light on prehistoric human activities

2 minutes ago
 Robber arrested during robbery

Robber arrested during robbery

2 minutes ago
 IG prisons visits Tank judicial lock-up

IG prisons visits Tank judicial lock-up

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.