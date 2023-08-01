Oil majors still profitabe even if super-profits gone

Paris, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :From BP to ExxonMobil to TotalEnergies, none of the oil and gas majors have repeated the exceptional profits posted in 2022 when prices surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but they nevertheless remain comfortably profitable this year.

BP was the last to report earnings, reporting Tuesday a second-quarter net profit of $1.8 billion, which was just a fifth of what it earned in the same period last year.

Before it, the US giant ExxonMobil saw its second-quarter profits tumble 56 percent to $7.9 billion, while rival Chevron saw a similar fall to $6 billion.

Shell saw a 64 percent drop in net earnings to $3.1 billion, while TotalEnergies fared better with just a 28 percent slide to $4.1 billion.

All of them saw their financial performance "impacted by fluctuating prices of oil, gas and refined products," as BP described it on Tuesday.

In 2022, the five oil majors earned a combined total of $151 billion in net profits thanks to the double-whammy of the Russian invasion of Ukraine causing supply concerns, with Moscow cutting gas supplies to most of Europe, just as the emergence of the global economy from pandemic lockdowns boosted demand.