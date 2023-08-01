Open Menu

Oil Majors Still Profitabe Even If Super-profits Gone

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Oil majors still profitabe even if super-profits gone

Paris, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :From BP to ExxonMobil to TotalEnergies, none of the oil and gas majors have repeated the exceptional profits posted in 2022 when prices surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but they nevertheless remain comfortably profitable this year.

BP was the last to report earnings, reporting Tuesday a second-quarter net profit of $1.8 billion, which was just a fifth of what it earned in the same period last year.

Before it, the US giant ExxonMobil saw its second-quarter profits tumble 56 percent to $7.9 billion, while rival Chevron saw a similar fall to $6 billion.

Shell saw a 64 percent drop in net earnings to $3.1 billion, while TotalEnergies fared better with just a 28 percent slide to $4.1 billion.

All of them saw their financial performance "impacted by fluctuating prices of oil, gas and refined products," as BP described it on Tuesday.

In 2022, the five oil majors earned a combined total of $151 billion in net profits thanks to the double-whammy of the Russian invasion of Ukraine causing supply concerns, with Moscow cutting gas supplies to most of Europe, just as the emergence of the global economy from pandemic lockdowns boosted demand.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Oil Same Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess ..

Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess Club board

13 minutes ago
 Imran Niazi records his statement in Toshakhana cr ..

Imran Niazi records his statement in Toshakhana criminal case

1 minute ago
 European stock markets drop, dollar firms

European stock markets drop, dollar firms

1 minute ago
 MOITT to establish health incubation center, scie ..

MOITT to establish health incubation center, science technology park in KU: Fe ..

1 minute ago
 Our social responsibility to play role in unison f ..

Our social responsibility to play role in unison for country’s economy: COAS

1 hour ago
 Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas chal ..

Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging formation of full cour ..

2 hours ago
COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agre ..

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement

2 hours ago
 Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

3 hours ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

3 hours ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

4 hours ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous