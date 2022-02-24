Oil prices break $100 on Russian 'military operation' in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Oil prices soared past $100 for the first time in more than seven years on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine, apparently realising fears he would invade.

Brent surged to $100.04 a barrel after the announcement, as concerns grew about a full-scale conflict in eastern Europe.