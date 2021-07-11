UrduPoint.com
Oil Prices Climb Amid Drop In U.S. Inventory

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) --:The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 1.62 U.S. Dollars to settle at 74.56 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 1.43 dollars to close at 75.55 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

"The inventory data from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) yesterday alleviated concerns for the time being about a dispute within the producer alliance OPEC+ and about a weakening of demand," Eugen Weinberg, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said in a note on Friday.

U.S. crude oil inventories decreased by 6.9 million barrels during the week ending July 2, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Thursday.

