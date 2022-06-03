UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Climb Amid U.S. Inventory Data, OPEC+ Decision

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Oil prices climb amid U.S. inventory data, OPEC+ decision

NEW YORK, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :-- Oil prices advanced on Thursday as traders digested U.S. fuel stockpiles data and OPEC+'s latest decision on output.

The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery added 1.61 U.S. dollars, or 1.4 percent, to settle at 116.87 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery increased 1.32 dollars, or 1.1 percent, to close at 117.

61 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The rally came despite a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to boost output by a larger amount in July.

The group on Thursday agreed to increase oil production by 648,000 barrels per day (b/d) in July, higher than its previous monthly increases of 432,000 b/d.

Meanwhile, prices garnered support from a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks.

