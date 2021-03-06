Oil prices close at highest level in nearly two years

New York, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Oil prices closed on Friday at their highest levels in nearly two years, after producers agreed to increase supply from April by a smaller amount than expected.

A barrel of North Sea Brent Crude for delivery in May rose 3.

9 percent in London to $69.36, its highest closing price since April 2019.

In New York, the barrel price of West Texas Intermediate for April delivery climbed 3.5 percent to $66.09, its highest closing level in 22 months.