UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices Down With Record New Virus Cases In US State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

Oil prices down with record new virus cases in US state

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Crude oil prices were down on Monday as a record number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US state of Florida weakens oil demand outlook.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $42.88 per barrel at 0640 GMT at 0640 GMT on Monday for a 0.83% loss after closing Friday at $43.24 a barrel.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate was at $40.20 a barrel at the same time for a 0.86% decline after ending Friday at $40.55 per barrel.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the US state of Florida soared by 15,299 on Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Health on Sunday.

This set the record for the highest COVID-19 cases in the country in a single day for any US state.

The rising number of cases impairs economic recovery and oil demand in the world's largest oil-consuming nation and curtails crude prices.

On the supply side, more risks of additions to the supply glut have arisen with Libya's preparations to restart oil production and exports, which also poses a threat to the oil price recovery.

The number of oil rigs in the US, an indicator of short-term production in the country, fell by 4 to 181 for the week ending July 10, from 185 the previous week, according to the latest data released from oilfield services company Baker Hughes on Friday.

Over the past 17 weeks, the decline in the oil rig count totaled 502, the data showed.

Related Topics

World Exports Company Oil Same Price Hughes Florida Libya July Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Seemi Raheel says “humour” is dead in Pakistan

23 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

55 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

1 hour ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

1 hour ago

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for ..

1 hour ago

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.